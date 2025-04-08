NCAA Championship: Houston shocked by late mistakes as Florida claims national title
Just when it seemed as if Florida’s chances at a third national title were headed out the window, Houston let a crack turn into a wide-open blast of air.
The Gators rallied, securing the championship on Monday night with a thrilling 65-63 victory.
Even without the usual play of star Walter Clayton Jr., Florida would not be denied, erasing a 12-point deficit. Will Richard picked up the slack, scoring 18 points with eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Clayton, who had scored 30 in the Elite Eight and Final Four, was held to 11, but most of those game in the second half. He also had seven assists and five rebounds while Alex Condon recorded 12 with four steals.
The Cougars were trying to bring another title to the Big 12 Conference. They appeared poised to do that through the first 30 minutes or so. L.J. Cryer had 19 but no other player reached double figures.
Down one with 19 seconds on the clock, Houston was unable to get a shot off, ending its season one win short of glory.