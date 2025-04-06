NCAA Tournament Final Four: Wild comebacks lead to Houston-Florida final
Two incredible rallies by Houston and Florida gave us an epic NCAA Tournament Final Four set of games. The Cougars, representing the Big 12, and the Gators of the SEC will square off Monday night for the championship.
Houston held Duke to just one made field goal over the last 10-plus minutes, erasing a 14-point deficit to win, 70-67. Cooper Flagg’s shot with the Blue Devils down one came up short and L.J. Cryer clinched it at the free throw line.
Cryer finished with 26 points and five rebounds, J’Wan Roberts had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, adding five assists and two steals, while Emanuel Sharp had 16 points on three made 3-pointers.
Flagg had a game-high 27 points with seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals, while Kon Knueppel added 16 and seven rebounds.
Duke, though, could not buy a bucket against the Houston defense in the second half, as they were outscored, 42-33.
The Cougars will be seeking their first national title and are appearing in a third title game all-time.
Walter Clayton Jr. leads Florida past SEC rival Auburn, 79-73
Needing a big performance, Florida looked to its superstar. And he delivered.
Walter Clayton Jr. scored 34 points with five made 3-pointers, leading the Gators past SEC rival Auburn, 79-73. Florida, who won it all in 2006 and ‘07, is back in the title round for the first time since that year.
Clayton scored over 30 for the second consecutive game, something not done this late in hte NCAA Tournament since Larry Bird. That happened when Bird did it in the Elite Eight and Final Four in 1979 for Indiana State.
Alijah Martin added 17 points and Thomas Haugh chipped in 12 with seven rebounds and two blocked shots off the bench. The Gators went 21-for-30 from the free throw line.
For Auburn, Chris Baker-Mazara had 18, including a pair of late 3-pointers. Johni Broome had 15 with seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and a pair of assists.