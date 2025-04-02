NCAA Tournament: How to watch Final Four, start times, TV, streaming, odds
For Houston to cut down the nets and win the first basketball program in school history, they will have to go through one of the toughest Final Fours in NCAA Tournament history.
The Cougars take on Duke this Saturday night following Auburn and Florida from San Antonio’s Alamodome. This marks just the second time that all four No. 1 seeds have advanced to the final weekend.
Houston has twice reached the championship before, losing to NC State and Jim Valvano in 1982 and again the following year to John Thompson’s Georgetown team. Like the Cougars, Auburn is after its first title and first appearance in the finals ever.
Duke has secured five championships with Florida winning two.
Iowa State played both Houston and Auburn this year, as they pushed the Cougars on the road in Big 12 action and nearly topped the Tigers in the Maui Invitational back in November.
The championship game will take place on Monday.
Here is how to watch the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday, April 5:
NCAA Tournament Final Four TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Florida (-2.5) vs. Auburn, 5:09 p.m. CST
Who: Houston (+5.5) vs. Duke, 7:49 p.m. CST
When: Saturday, April 5
Where: Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas
Live Stream: March Madness Live app
TV Channel: CBS