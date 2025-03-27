NCAA Tournament: How to watch March Madness Sweet 16 games, TV, stream, latest odds
While Iowa State is no longer involved in the NCAA Tournament, the Big 12 Conference remains a strong contender to cut the nets down in San Antonio at the Final Four.
To get there, though, BYU, Arizona, Texas Tech and Houston will need to survive and advance. And that starts Thursday night with Sweet 16 action.
Three of the four remaining league teams will compete, starting with BYU taking on Alabama in the East Region. Arizona meets Duke, which is also in the East, and Texas Tech takes on Arkansas in the West Region in the late window of games.
On Friday, Houston concludes the round with Purdue in a Midwest Region contest.
Here is how to watch the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with start times, television channels and latest odds courtesy ESPNBet.
NCAA Tournament Schedule
Sweet 16
Thursday’s Games
(Tip times are CST)
- BYU +4.5 vs. Alabama, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
- Maryland +6.5 vs. Florida, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Arizona +9.5 vs. Duke, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Arkansas +5.5 vs. Texas Tech, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
Friday’s Games
- Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
- Kentucky +4.5 vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Michigan +9.5 vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Purdue +8.5 vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)