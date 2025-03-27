Iowa State Cyclones

NCAA Tournament: How to watch March Madness Sweet 16 games, TV, stream, latest odds

The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament tips off Thursday night

Dana Becker

Milos Uzan and Houston hit the court Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Milos Uzan and Houston hit the court Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While Iowa State is no longer involved in the NCAA Tournament, the Big 12 Conference remains a strong contender to cut the nets down in San Antonio at the Final Four.

To get there, though, BYU, Arizona, Texas Tech and Houston will need to survive and advance. And that starts Thursday night with Sweet 16 action.

Three of the four remaining league teams will compete, starting with BYU taking on Alabama in the East Region. Arizona meets Duke, which is also in the East, and Texas Tech takes on Arkansas in the West Region in the late window of games.

On Friday, Houston concludes the round with Purdue in a Midwest Region contest.

Here is how to watch the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with start times, television channels and latest odds courtesy ESPNBet.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Sweet 16

Thursday’s Games 

(Tip times are CST)

  • BYU +4.5 vs. Alabama, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
  • Maryland +6.5 vs. Florida, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
  • Arizona +9.5 vs. Duke, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
  • Arkansas +5.5 vs. Texas Tech, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

Friday’s Games

  • Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
  • Kentucky +4.5 vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
  • Michigan +9.5 vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
  • Purdue +8.5 vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball