NCAA Tournament recap: Alabama knocks off BYU with record-setting performance
Give BYU credit, as they were picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 Conference this past season. Instead, the Cougars put together a strong run that ended Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
And honestly, on most other nights, they probably would have been moving on. But nobody was beating Alabama.
The Crimson Tide sank a tournament-record 25 three-pointers in posting a 113-88 victory over BYU. Alabama was 25 of 51 from deep and shot 53 percent overall, making just 10 field goals from inside the 3-point line.
Mark Sears sank 10 of those triples, scoring 34 points with eight assists. He also broke the single-game record for made 3-pointers. Chris Youngblood scored 19 and Grant Nelson had 10 rebounds.
For BYU, Richie Saunders finished with 25 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists, with Egor Demin adding 15 points and seven assists.
Two more Big 12 teams will be in action with Arizona taking on Duke and Texas Tech playing Arkansas.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Sweet 16 Round
Thursday’s results
- Alabama 113, BYU 88
- Florida 87, Maryland 71
- Duke vs. Arizona
- Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
Friday’s Games
- Ole Miss vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
- Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Michigan vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Purdue vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)