NCAA Tournament results: Houston, BYU with early wins for Big 12
Top-seed Houston and No. 6 BYU represented the Big 12 Conference in strong fashion on Thursday, kicking off the NCAA Tournament with victories.
Kansas, though, was unable to make it 3-for-3 by the league, falling to Arkansas. The Jayhawks rallied after falling behind early, but Bill Self’s veteran group could not overcome 16 turnovers despite having a better field goal percentage, more made 3-pointers and the rebounding edge.
A fourth Big 12 school, Texas Tech, will be in action during the late session of games.
The Cougars handled business vs, SIU Edwardsville, rolling to a 78-40 victory. They allowed just 16 points in the second half after scoring 52 in the first 20 minutes themselves. Houston now takes on Creighton, who upset Louisville, in the second round on Saturday.
The other Cougars, BYU, picked up an 80-71 victory over VCU in a tough contest. Up next for the Cougars will be Wisconsin, a winner over Montana.
Iowa State hits the court on Friday, facing Lipscomb from Milwaukee. The game tips at 12:30 p.m. CST on TNT and March Madness Live.
All the action tips off on Friday at 11:15 a.m. CST with Baylor vs. Mississippi State.
Here are some of the key results from the opening day of the NCAA Tournament:
Tough day for the ACC
Once the premier conference in college basketball, half of the qualifiers from the ACC were knocked out on the first day, as both Clemson and Louisville suffered losses.
The Tigers fell in an early hole vs. McNeese, scoring just 13 points in the first half. They rallied to get within single digits late before losing, 69-67.
Louisville suffered an 89-76 loss to Creighton, as they allowed 49 points in the opening 20 minutes.
Duke and North Carolina will be in action on Friday representing the league.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
First Round
(Thursday, March 20)
- Wisconsin 85, Montana 66
- Purdue 75, High Point 63
- BYU 80, VCU 71
- Creighton 89, Louisville 75
- Gonzaga 89, Georgia 68
- Houston 78, SIU Edwardsville 40
- Auburn 83, Alabama State 63
- McNeese 69, Clemson 67
- Tennessee 77, Wofford 62
- Arkansas 79, Kansas 72
- Texas A&M 80, Yale 71
- Drake 67, Missouri 57
- UCLA vs. Utah State
- St. John’s vs. Omaha
- Michigan vs. UC San Diego
- Texas Tech vs. UNC Wilmington