NCAA Tournament results: Houston gives Big 12 a team in the Final Four
The Big 12 will have a team in San Antonio Saturday for the Final Four, as Houston advanced. The Cougars eliminated Tennessee in the Elite Eight, 69-50.
Joining Houston will be fellow No. 1 seed Auburn, as the Tigers topped Michigan State. Duke and Florida, also No. 1s, won games this past Saturday to form the second-ever all-No. 1 seed Final Four.
L.J. Cryer scored 17 points and Emanuel Sharp added 16 as the Cougars held Tennessee to 15 points in the first half. The Volunteers shot just 29 percent from the field and missed 24 three-point attempts.
Auburn relied on star Johni Broome to take care of Michigan State, 70-64. The Tigers led by nine in the first half and held off a rally by MSU over the final 20 minutes.
Florida will play Auburn in a meeting of SEC teams in the first game of the Final Four while Houston and Duke square off in the nightcap.