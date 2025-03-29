NCAA Tournament results: Ole Miss unable to continue magical March Madness run
The final four games of the Sweet 16 hit the court Friday night, as we now have the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight field set. On Thursday, Texas Tech, Alabama, Duke and Florida all punched tickets to the next round.
Texas Tech will play Florida and Duke squares off with Alabama on Saturday for spots in San Antonio and the Final Four.
Friday kicked off with a battle of Big Ten vs. SEC, as Ole Miss played Michigan State. Two other SEC teams, Kentucky and Tennessee, squared off for a third time, while Michigan played Auburn and Purdue squared off with Houston to conclude the session.
Ole Miss comes up short vs. Michigan State
The run for Chris Beard, former Texas Tech head coach, and Ole Miss came to an end Friday night. The Rebels, who eliminated Iowa State last weekend in the second round, were topped by Michigan State, 73-70.
Ole Miss held a halftime lead on the Spartans, who advanced to the final eight for the 11th time under head coach Tom Izzo. Sean Pedulla led the Rebels with 24, adding four assists and two steals.
For Michigan State, Jase Richardson scored 20 to lead four players in double figures.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Sweet 16 Round
Thursday’s results
- Alabama 113, BYU 88
- Florida 87, Maryland 71
- Duke 100, Arizona 93
- Texas Tech 85, Arkansas 83 (OT)
Friday’s results
- Michigan State 73, Ole Miss 70
- Tennessee 78, Kentucky 65
- Michigan vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Purdue vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBC/truTV)
Elite Eight Round
Saturday’s Games
- Texas Tech vs. Florida (-6.5-point favorites), 5:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Alabama vs. Duke (-6.5-point favorites), 7:49 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
Sunday’s Games
- Michigan State vs. Michigan/Auburn winner
- Tennessee vs. Purdue/Houston winner
(All start times are CST)