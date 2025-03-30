NCAA Tournament results: Texas Tech denied spot in Final Four
Texas Tech found out the hard way that when you have a favorite on the ropes, you need to deliver the finishing blow. Instead, it was the Gators advancing to the men’s Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Walter Clayton Jr. sank his third 3-pointer of the day for the go-ahead bucket in Florida’s 84-79 victory. Clayton finished with a game-high 30 points as Thomas Haugh added 20 and 11 rebounds off the bench.
The Red Raiders were trying to secure a spot in the Final Four in San Antonio for the Big 12 Conference. They were in command late, leading 71-61 with just over six minutes to play.
After a Toppin basket with 3:14 to play and Texas Tech ahead by nine, Clayton and Haugh took over. Florida would close on a 18-4 run highlighted by four combined triples from Clayton and Haugh.
Darrion Williams had 23 points and Toppin 20 with 11 rebounds, but the two were just 18-for-40 from the field.
Duke continues march to San Antonio, dominates Alabama
As they have done throughout the NCAA Tournament, Duke overpowered its opponent. The Blue Devils secured a spot in the Final Four with a convincing 85-65 victory.
Kon Knueppel led four players in double figures with 21, adding five rebounds and five assists. Tyrese Proctor had 17 and Cooper Flagg recorded 16 with nine rebounds.
Mark Sears, the SEC player of the year, was just 2 of 12 from the floor with six points. Labaron Philon scored 16 to lead the Tide, who made only eight 3-pointers after hitting 25 in a win over BYU.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Elite Eight
Saturday’s results
- Florida 84, Texas Tech 79
- Duke 85, Alabama 65
Sunday’s Games
- Houston (-2.5) vs. Tennessee, 1:20 p.m. (CBS)
- Auburn (-4.5) vs. Michigan State, 4:05 p.m (CBS)
(All start times are CST/Odds provided by ESPNBET)