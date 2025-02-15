Iowa State Cyclones

NCAA Tournament selection committee reveals Top 16, including Iowa State

Dana Becker

Tamin Lipsey and Iowa State are the No. 9 overall seed in the latest NCAA Tournament selection committee reveal.
The Iowa State men find themselves on the three-line in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee, who revealed their Top 16 prior to the start of action on Saturday.

Sitting ninth overall, the Cyclones are the No. 3 seed in the Midwest behind Alabama and Purdue. 

Auburn comes in at No. 1 followed by the Tide, Duke and Florida. 

Joining the Midwest is Big 12 Conference rival Kansas, who is 15th overall. Houston, another Big 12 program, checks in at eighth overall and as a No. 2 in the West with Arizona 12th overall and the No. 3 in the East.

One final league team, Texas Tech, sits on the four-line for the South as the No. 13 overall.

Iowa State plays host to Cincinnati Saturday afternoon.

Dana Becker
