NCAA Women’s Tournament results: Big 12 goes 1-1 in Sweet 16
The Big 12 Conference went 1-1 on Saturday during the NCAA Women’s Tournament, as TCU advanced to the Elite Eight.
Behind Hailey Van Lith, the Horned Frogs advanced to the final eight for the first time in program history with a 71-62 victory over Notre Dame. Van Lith, who became the first player - male or female - to lead three different programs to the Elite Eight, scored 26 with nine rebounds and four assists.
Sedona Prince added 21 points, six rebounds, six blocks and four assists, as all 71 points from TCU came from the five starters.
Without JuJu Watkins, USC was able to overcome Kansas State, 67-61. Kennedy Smith led three players in double figures with 19.
For the Wildcats, Serena Sundell scored 22 while Ayoka Lee had 12 with 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Texas, a former member of the Big 12, advanced with a 67-59 victory over Tennessee, while another ex-Big 12 program, Oklahoma, fell to Connecticut, 82-59.
Defending champion South Carolina plays Duke and UCLA meets LSU in two Elite Eight matchups on Sunday. TCU plays Texas and USC faces Conneticut on Monday.
NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT
Sweet 16
Saturday’s results
- Texas 67, Tennessee 59
- USC 67, Kansas State 61
- TCU 71, Notre Dame 62
- Connecticut 82, Oklahoma 59
Elite Eight
Sunday’s Games
- South Carolina (-8.5) vs. Duke, noon (ABC)
- UCLA (-5.5) vs. LSU, 2 p.m. (ABC)
Monday’s Games
- Texas (-7.5) vs. TCU, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
- Connecticut (-13.5) vs. USC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
(All start times are CST/Betting odds courtesy of ESPNBET)