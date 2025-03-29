NCAA Women’s Tournament: Two Big 12 schools set for action in Sweet 16
Saturday’s NCAA Women’s Tournament Sweet 16 games will have an old and new Big 12 flavor to them. Two current members of the conference will be in action, while two former ones also hit the floor.
TCU takes on Notre Dame to open the four-game slate while Kansas State closes out the night against USC. In between, ex-Big 12 programs Texas and Oklahoma play, as the Longhorns face Tennessee and the Sooners meet Connecticut.
Notre Dame, Texas, Connecticut and USC are favored in the games, though the Trojans are just slightly favored over Kansas State following the loss of star JuJu Watkins.
On Friday, defending champion South Carolina survived vs. Maryland, Duke earned a hard-fought win over ACC rival North Carolina, LSU bested NC State and UCLA got past Ole Miss.
The Elite Eight takes place Sunday and Monday.
NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Sweet 16
Friday’s results
- South Carolina 71, Maryland 67
- Duke 47, North Carolina 38
- LSU 80, NC State 73
- UCLA 76, Ole Miss 62
Saturday’s Games
- Notre Dame (-7.5) vs. TCU, noon (ABC)
- Texas (-7.5) vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Connecticut (-15.5) vs. Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- USC (-1.5) vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)