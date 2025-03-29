Iowa State Cyclones

NCAA Women’s Tournament: Two Big 12 schools set for action in Sweet 16

TCU, Kansas State hit the floor in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament

Dana Becker

TCU remains alive in the NCAA Women's Tournament, as the Horned Frogs play Saturday vs. Notre Dame.
TCU remains alive in the NCAA Women's Tournament, as the Horned Frogs play Saturday vs. Notre Dame.

Saturday’s NCAA Women’s Tournament Sweet 16 games will have an old and new Big 12 flavor to them. Two current members of the conference will be in action, while two former ones also hit the floor.

TCU takes on Notre Dame to open the four-game slate while Kansas State closes out the night against USC. In between, ex-Big 12 programs Texas and Oklahoma play, as the Longhorns face Tennessee and the Sooners meet Connecticut.

Notre Dame, Texas, Connecticut and USC are favored in the games, though the Trojans are just slightly favored over Kansas State following the loss of star JuJu Watkins. 

On Friday, defending champion South Carolina survived vs. Maryland, Duke earned a hard-fought win over ACC rival North Carolina, LSU bested NC State and UCLA got past Ole Miss. 

The Elite Eight takes place Sunday and Monday. 

NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Sweet 16

Friday’s results

  • South Carolina 71, Maryland 67
  • Duke 47, North Carolina 38
  • LSU 80, NC State 73
  • UCLA 76, Ole Miss 62

Saturday’s Games

  • Notre Dame (-7.5) vs. TCU, noon (ABC)
  • Texas (-7.5) vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
  • Connecticut (-15.5) vs. Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • USC (-1.5) vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

