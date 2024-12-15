No. 3 Iowa State rolls to ninth win, dominates Omaha, 83-51
There was no letdown by the third-ranked Iowa State men on Sunday.
Coming off a thrilling victory on the road over in-state rival Iowa last week, the Cyclones took care of business against an overmatched Omaha squad, 83-51.
Iowa State (9-1) led 41-23 at the half and never looked back, shooting over 52 percent from the field as five players reached double figures. Keshon Gilbert led the way with 16 on 6 of 9 shooting with four assists and three rebounds.
Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic each scored 13, Tamin Lipsey added 11 and Nate Heise had 10 off the bench with five rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers.
Jefferson, who had a double-double vs. the Hawkeyes, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Momcilovic had five boards while Lipsey added three assists and two rebounds. Curtis Jones had four points, six assists and two boards.
For the Mavericks (4-8), Tony Osburn had 13 points and Isaac Ondekane added 12.
Iowa State held a plus-12 advantage on the glass and scored 26 points off 19 Omaha turnovers. They also won the battle inside the point, scoring 50 points.
The Cyclones are now off until Sunday, Dec. 22 when they host Morgan State. Iowa State closes out 2024 with the Big 12 Conference opener at Colorado on Monday, Dec. 30.