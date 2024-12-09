No. 6 Iowa State hits century mark, stretches win streak to four
The sixth-ranked Iowa State basketball team hit the century mark for the first time this season, cruising past Jackson State on Sunday inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 100-58.
With the win (7-1), the Cyclones stretched their current win streak to four ahead of a meeting with in-state rival Iowa on Thursday.
Curtis Jones led five players in double figures with 19 points, adding five steals with five made 3-pointers. Milan Momcilovic had 18, Dishon Jackson added 17 and Keshon Gilbert finished with 16.
Joshua Jefferson recorded a double-double, scoring 10 points to go along with 13 rebounds.
As a team, Iowa State shot 51 percent from the field and sank 11 triples while dishing out 26 assists on 34 made field goals. Eleven different players scored at least one point.
Momcilovic had four 3-pointers and Tamin Lipsey dished out nine assists.
Dorian McMillian led Jackson State (0-10) with 20 points.
The Cyclones dominated the glass, holding a plus-13 rebound advantage while also converting 24 turnovers into 33 points. The largest lead of the game was 42 points.
Iowa State, known for its high-pressure defense under head coach TJ Otzelberger, has now scored over 81 points in all eight games this season, eclipsing 87 points four times.
Thursday’s game between Iowa State and Iowa will air live on FS1 beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes are 7-2 while ESPN’s FPI gives the Cyclones a 67 percent chance to win.