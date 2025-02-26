No. 9 Iowa State stunned at Oklahoma State, 74-68
Coming off a tough loss on the road to fifth-ranked Houston, the Iowa State men were expected to rebound Tuesday night.
Instead, they fell victim to the upset bug.
Oklahoma State raced out to a 14-point lead at the half, holding on to stun the No. 9 Cyclones, 74-68.
It was a shocking win by the Cowboys (14-14, 6-11), who had gone 0-2 vs. ranked teams this year, losing to Kansas and Texas Tech by a combined 70 points.
Abou Ousmane had a game-high 25 points, Arturo Dean scored 14 and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State, who gave first-year head coach Steve Lutz his biggest win to date.
Joshua Jefferson had 17 and Nate Heise 13 for Iowa State (21-7, 11-6).
The Cowboys used a 12-4 run to begin the game, holding the Cyclones to just one made field goal in the opening five minutes of play. Ousmane was the difference, as he had 12 in the opening 20 minutes alone.
Iowa State would rally, cutting the deficit all the way down to 44-39 before a 7-0 run by Oklahoma State put the game away.
The Cyclones, who are 14-1 at home this year, are just 5-5 on the road. They return to action on Saturday when they welcome in No. 22 Arizona for a rematch inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Earlier this year, the Wildcats claimed an 86-75 decision in overtime.