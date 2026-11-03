One Major Takeaway From Iowa State Basketball's Loss to Memphis Tigers

The Iowa State Cyclones started the 2026-27 campaign, and things did not get off to the start that they would have liked. In what ended up being a more challenging matchup against the Memphis Tigers than they expected, they ultimately lost by a score of 80-76.

Coming off a trip to the Sweet 16 and one of the best years during the T.J. Otzelberger era, expectations are once again high for the Cyclones. Despite a lot of roster turnover, Iowa State was able to work the transfer portal well to bring in some talent that they believe will help result in them being one of the best teams in the Big 12 conference once again.

While this team might end up being very good once again, it wasn’t their best showing on Monday night to open the season. The Cyclones don’t often give up 80 points in a game, but that wasn’t the only significant takeaway from the loss.

One Major Takeaway

Iowa State men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger speaks with the media during the university’s men’s basketball media day at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune, USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the loss to the Tigers, one major takeaway from the game was that this was a team that missed having a go-to scorer in Joshua Jefferson. The talented forward for the Cyclones was the best player on the team, and his absence was felt in this one.

Going down the stretch, the team seemingly didn’t have the guy to give the ball to who was going to take over the game and win it. On the flip side, Memphis used Jayden Reid heavily down the stretch, and he was able to make the plays to secure the win.

For Iowa State, having some trouble in a tight game down the stretch at this point in the season shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. This is a team that has been flipped upside down compared to the continuity that they had last season.

Going forward, the most logical choice for them to step up and take over as the go-to guy is going to be Tamin Lipsey. It was a bit of a shocker to see Lipsey return to Iowa State, but new rules have resulted in him being eligible, and as a fifth-year player now for the program, it will be on his shoulders to lead the team.

While he hasn’t always been asked to be an aggressive scorer, he has that ability. As of now, he makes the most sense to be able to fill that role.