Players Era Festival Was Coming Out Party for Emerging Iowa State Cyclones Star
The Iowa State Cyclones' trip to Las Vegas to participate in the Players Era Festival was incredibly successful.
They went 3-0, progressively improving their performance the more they played. Things opened up against the St. John’s Red Storm with a thrilling 83-82 victory.
In Game 2, the Cyclones hammered the Creighton Bluejays 78-60 to give themselves a chance to be one of the top four teams standing. Unfortunately, tiebreakers didn’t go in their favor, leading to a consolation game against the Syracuse Orange.
After a slow first half, Iowa State demolished the Orange in the second half, outscoring them 60-30 en route to a 95-64 win. There were plenty of players worthy of praise, but freshman Killyan Toure has officially announced his presence.
Killyan Toure is emerging star for Iowa State
The Frenchman was a surprise member of the Cyclones’ starting five at the start of the season. Many people thought it would be fellow freshman Jamarion Batemon or sixth-year senior Nate Heise starting alongside Tamin Lipsey in the backcourt.
Instead, it has been Toure, who has proven head coach T.J. Otzelberger correct with his performance. At the Players Era Festival, against three Power Conference teams, he has officially burst onto the scene.
Poised beyond his years, the Brewster Academy product has been an immediate two-way producer for the team. He has provided the team with another elite point of attack defender, allowing Lipsey to play off the ball more and create havoc in the passing lanes.
His playmaking and ball-handling ability have taken the offense to another level as well. He is setting the tone for his teammates whenever he is on the court and has helped keep things afloat with Lipsey injured.
The senior point guard suffered a lower-body injury with about two minutes to go against St. John’s and had to exit the game. He didn’t suit up against Creighton or Syracuse, but it didn’t end up mattering because Toure did his best impersonation of him in those games.
Killyan Toure stuffs stat sheet at Players Era Festival
Las Vegas was a true coming-out party for the talented freshman guard. He shot 17 of 27 overall from the field, including three of seven from 3-point range and eight of 10 from the foul line, for 45 points across three games.
Eight assists, 10 rebounds, one block and five steals were recorded, as he stuffed the stat sheet on both ends of the floor. The most impressive statistic? He turned the ball over only six times in 83 minutes played in three straight days.
The Cyclones look to have found a gem. He is only seven games into his collegiate career, but is already making an incredible impact, exceeding all expectations that were placed on him coming into the year.
His poise and leadership on the court, despite his lack of experience, are truly incredible to witness. Losing a player of Lipsey’s caliber would derail so many teams in the country, but not every team has Toure waiting in the wings.
A Lipsey clone, the senior point guard is the perfect mentor for Toure to learn from, looking like the next big thing in Ames.