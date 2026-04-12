Predicting Leon Bond III’s Role With Iowa State Basketball

It’s been a hectic first few days for the Iowa State Cyclones in the offseason.

Three players elected to enter the transfer portal: Mason Williams and Cade Kelderman with eligibility, while Dominick Nelson is seeking a waiver for one more year of eligiblity.

In addition, Milan Momcilovic declared for the NBA Draft, but is still eligible to return. On the other hand, though, Iowa State is hosting five players this weekend, with hopes of bringing in more transfer pieces in.

One of the players going on a visit this weekend is Northern Iowa Panthers forward Leon Bond III. But before even attending the visit, Bond decided to commit to Iowa State. It’s the Cyclones first commitment of the portal window.

How does Leon Bond III fit with Iowa State?

Mar 8, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers guard Leon Bond III (35) shoots the ball over UIC Flames forward Abdul Momoh (7) during the second half at Enterprise Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Bond was a great player for Northern Iowa last season. He averaged 11.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Panthers, ranking second on the team in both.

And Northern Iowa was a great team as well. They won the Missouri Valley Conference despite being a six seed in the conference tournament and booked their ticket to March Madness. As a 12 seed, they lost to the St. John’s Red Storm in the Round of 64.

Currently, Iowa State has two big men who are deserving of getting minutes. Those players are Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta. It could be a third or even a fourth, depending on the development of Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan and Jackson Kiss, the Cyclones’ top two freshmen coming in next season.

Regardless, Iowa State needs a big man who can be a confirmed contributor. It’s tough to rely on multiple freshmen in a sense like that, meaning Bond coming in is big for the Cyclones.

Cyclones should deploy Bond off the bench

Northern Iowa's Leon Bond III (35) drives the ball into the paint against Drake’s Eli Shetlar (10) on March 1, 2026, at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of that, Bond projects as a backup forward. He would be a pretty small power forward at just 6-foot-5, but it’s crucial that Iowa State finds a way to start both Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon, who both likely will be wings. If he’s going to start, it would be at a position that doesn’t really make sense.

Bond is going to have a tough battle against Dominykas Pleta, who would likely be the current starting power forward. Those two both are intriguing players, but Iowa State may lean towards Pleta, considering he’s been on the team for a year, is younger, and has a much bigger frame.

Regardless of where Bond III is in the depth chart, it’s a great addition for Iowa State, which hopes that this first commitment can spark a few others to truly build the Cyclones into a contender next season.