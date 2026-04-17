Predicting Tre Singleton’s Role With Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones have gotten a commitment from an elite transfer portal player. And this player could end up being one of the most intriguing additions of the offseason.

Tre Singleton is the newest member of Iowa State’s 2026-27 team. Singleton was a freshman last season, playing with the Northwestern Wildcats.

In his freshman year, he averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, becoming one of the best players on the team and certainly the most intriguing. But unfortunately, Northwestern struggled last season and didn’t do well in the Big Ten.

Singleton’s game should certainly improve in his time in Ames, IA. While he wasn’t a star at Northwestern, he showed lots of intrigue. And what better coach to help fulfil his potential than T.J. Otzelberger?

What role will Tre Singleton have with Iowa State?

Mar 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Iowa State will turn him into even more of a tough, defensive-minded player, which will definitely help get the best out of his game.

Singleton, being a power forward, will enter a big man room with tons of depth next season. It’s clear that he wants to, and certainly could be a starter, but he’s going to have to fight with other players, such as power five transfers, returning players, and highly ranked freshmen coming in.

Iowa State currently has six big men fighting for minutes. Those players are Blake Buchanan, Dominykas Pleta, Jackson Kiss, Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Taj Manning, and, of course, Singleton. It’s a competitive room, but one that Singleton certainly should be able to be near the top.

Viewed as a replacement for Joshua Jefferson, it is fair to project Singleton to be the starting power forward next season. He will be alongside Buchanan, who will likely be the starting center for the Cyclones, just like he was last season.

NEWS: Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton has committed to Iowa State, per his agent @AgentconleyJr



Singleton averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. https://t.co/liI4VIjXfS pic.twitter.com/xNi66XhXDz — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 12, 2026

Off the bench will be Pleta and Manning, two players who have contributed at the Power Conference level, but neither as a starter. For both, it’s probably better if they come off the bench and be a role player.

Then for the freshman, it’s completely unclear their role, and it all depends on how they perform in training camp and early the season. But for now, we probably won’t know until a few months before the season.

Singleton is an unbelievable player, and certainly will be an intriguing talent for the Cyclones next season. It would be great to have Singleton as a starting power forward, as it would bring size, talent, and physicality to the frontcourt that Iowa State needs if they want to be a national contender in college basketball next season.