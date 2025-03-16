Selection Sunday: How to watch NCAA Tournament Selection Show, start time, TV channel
Folks, we have made it to Selection Sunday and the release of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. There are still championships to be played in the Big Ten and SEC, but once those wrap up, the focus turns to the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.
The entire field for the 68-team tournament will be released at 5 p.m. CT live on CBS. The event will also stream live on Paramount+ and March Madness Live.
Iowa State will be included in the list of at-large selections, as the Cyclones are expected to be seeded third according to most predictions. That is unlikely to change much with the outcome of both remaining conference championship games.
Top seeds in March Madness
While Iowa State was in the running for one of the four No. 1 seeds earlier this year, they have since fallen on the three-line and even the four in some bracketology releases. Still, the Big 12 will be well represented with Houston expected to receive a No. 1.
Joining the Cougars along the top lines are projected to be Auburn, Duke and Florida. Auburn lost in the SEC semifinals to Tennessee on Saturday, but had an incredible regular season, winning the conference title. Duke claimed the ACC regular season and tournament championships, and star freshman Cooper Flagg is slated to return after suffering an ankle injury.
Florida, meanwhile, plays Tennessee on Sunday in the SEC title game. There is a slim chance that a win by the Vols knocks the Gators from the No. 1 line, with Tennessee maybe replacing them there.
ESPN has the No. 2 seeds as Michigan State, St. John’s, Alabama and Tennessee. Along with the Cyclones, the three-seeds are Wisconsin, Texas Tech and Kentucky.
Bubble teams to watch
The latest CBS Sports bracketology features a number of teams sitting on the bubble. Those teams who are hoping they have done enough to impress the committee include a pair of Big 12 schools and several others.
- Baylor (Big 12)
- Boise State (Mountain West)
- Colorado State (Mountain West)
- Indiana (Big Ten)
- North Carolina (ACC)
- San Diego State (Mountain West)
- Texas (SEC)
- West Virginia (Big 12)
Here is how to watch Selection Sunday live on Sunday, March 16:
NCAA Selection Show Time, Live Stream, TV Channel
What: 2025 NCAA Tournament Selection Show for men’s basketball
When: Sunday, March 16 | 5 p.m. CT
Live Stream: Watch the live stream on Paramount+ or March Madness Live
TV Channel: CBS