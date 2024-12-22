Slide continues for Iowa State women with Big 12 road loss
The Iowa State women ended 2024 on a sour note Saturday in their Big 12 Conference opener.
An early deficit proved too much for the Cyclones to overcome, falling to Oklahoma State, 81-75.
Audi Crooks scored 28 points on 12 of 18 shooting with 11 rebounds for another double-double to lead Iowa State (9-5, 0-1). Addy Brown added 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while Sydney Harris had 12 points on four made 3-pointers.
For the Cowgirls (11-1, 1-0), Micah Gray had 24 points and Anna Gret Asi scored 21 with five rebounds and five assists. Alexia Smith added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Oklahoma State knocked down 10 three-pointers and converted 12 Cyclone turnovers into 17 points. They never trailed in the game and used a plus-seven advantage in fast-break points to overcome the 30 points ISU scored inside the paint behind Crooks.
Down by 12 at the half, the Cyclones would go on a run in the third, outscoring Oklahoma State 28-20. Behind a triple from Harris midway through the fourth, Iowa State tied it up but the Cowgirls answered to reclaim the advantage.
Crooks had 17 of her points in the third and 23 in the second half, reaching the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season and 25th time in her career. This was also her sixth double-double of the season and 14th since arriving following a standout prep career.
Next action for Iowa State will be on New Year’s Day when they return home to host Kansas at 2 p.m. CT. The game will stream live on ESPN+.