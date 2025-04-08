Iowa State Cyclones

Son of Iowa State legend makes his college choice official, spurning Cyclones

Curtis Stinson’s son will play basketball for North Texas over Iowa State

Dana Becker

Curtis Stinson Jr. signed with North Texas, opting for the Mean Green over Iowa State, where his father shined.
Curtis Stinson Jr. signed with North Texas, opting for the Mean Green over Iowa State, where his father shined.

Curtis Stinson was a legend during his days wearing an Iowa State basketball uniform. His son will now try to do the same at North Texas.

Curtis Stinson Jr. made his college choice official on Tuesday, committing to North Texas. Now going by CJ Stinson, the youngster led Valley High School in Iowa to the Class 4A state championship before playing this past year for Western Reserve Academy in Ohio.

The 6-foot-5 Stinson is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He was eighth in Ohio and 37th overall for point guards in his class. As a junior, he was tabbed the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year.

Stinson also had offers from Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin-Green Bay.

