Special day leads to easy win for the Iowa State women
The Iowa State women held Colorado scoreless for the final five-plus minutes of the first quarter, using that run to claim an easy 86-56 victory in Ames on Saturday.
During the contest, the program honors the 1999-2000 and 2000-01 teams, both of which won Big 12 Championships.
Audi Crooks became the program’s career sophomore scoring leader with a 33-point effort. Crooks was 15 of 20 from the field, adding a team-high 12 rebounds. Addy Brown, Arianna Jackson and Emily Ryan all had 12 points.
Ryan also made individual history, climbing into the Top 10 on the NCAA career list for assists. Ryan now has 942 after dishing out five.
For Colorado, Nyamer Diew had 15 points off the bench.
This was the first meeting between Iowa State and Colorado since 2011, as the Buffaloes returned to the Big 12 this year following an extended run in the league prior to joining the Pac-12.
The Cyclones are now off until next Saturday when they travel to Kansas looking for a third consecutive win.