T.J. Otzelberger Reveals Reason for Iowa State Lineup Change Against Utah

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to go into the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and defeated the Utah Utes in convincing fashion, 75-59.

That victory snapped a two-game losing streak on the road for the Cyclones, who had been beaten by the TCU Horned Frogs and the BYU Cougars previously. It was the quintessential trap game for Iowa State, which will be heading back to Hilton Coliseum to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in their next contest.

It will be interesting to see what the team’s starting lineup looks like for that game. The Cyclones had a different starting five against the Utes for the first time since Dec. 3 against the Alcorn State Braves, which was the last game Tamin Lipsey missed because of injury.

Freshman Dominykas Pleta was inserted into the lineup in place of Blake Buchanan. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger revealed that the move was made because Buchanan had been battling an illness and was unable to practice, putting his availability in doubt.

T.J. Otzelberger reveals Blake Buchanan was dealing with illness

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) sets up a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

“Yeah, no, it was great to see him out there and get that opportunity. Blake has been dealing with some headaches and things and wasn't able to practice these last couple days. So, we just felt like it made more sense to go with Dom that way,” the head coach said via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network.

Their roles didn’t change a ton. Pleta received 17 minutes of action, while Buchanan played 22 off the bench, but it was a move that ended up working out.

Otzelberger praised the job both of them did against Utah. His freshman scored three points with two rebounds and one block, while Buchanan had arguably his best all-around game of the season coming off the bench.

He scored 10 points with three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks. It was an impressive performance by the veteran, showcasing some toughness getting out there at all to play.

“Blake didn't feel any pressure that he needed to play or whatever. And I thought Pleta did a great job. And I'll say this, Blake Buchanan had one of his best games. I thought his energy out there defensively and attacking offensively. I just, I thought both guys played really well,” Otzelberger added.

There have certainly been some ups and downs for the big men this season, but they have done an excellent job accomplishing whatever task is asked of them by the coaching staff.

The box score may not always show it with gaudy stats, but they bring energy and effort every time they step on the floor. That is all Otzelberger can ask for from the supporting cast: filling the gaps and doing the little things to help the Cyclones win basketball games.