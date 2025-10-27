Tamin Lipsey on Watch List for Prestigious Award Ahead of Iowa State Cyclones Season
The Iowa State Cyclones are patiently awaiting the return of their point guard, Tamin Lipsey, to the lineup. He didn’t play in either of their exhibition games, recovering from a knee injury suffered a few weeks ago in practice.
Despite not getting into game action, his rehab is going well. Things remain on track for him to be in the lineup on opening night when Iowa State hosts the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 3.
For the Cyclones to reach their ultimate goal of winning a championship, they need Lipsey healthy and performing at a high level. He is one of the most highly-regarded players not only in the Big 12, but in the country.
He was one of 10 players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. College basketball analyst Jay Bilas selected him for the All-Defensive Team nationally. Now, he has been added to another watch list ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
As shared by the Iowa State men’s basketball website, Lipsey is one of 20 players named to the Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List. The award celebrates the best point guard in Division I men’s basketball, named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer who starred at Holy Cross and in the NBA with the Boston Celtics.
This is the 23rd year that the award will be handed out. Last year, Braden Smith of the Purdue Boilermakers took home the hardware. 16 different schools have had a player win the award. North Carolina and UConn are tied for the most with three. Illinois and Villanova are the only other programs with multiple winners at two apiece.
The Cyclones’ senior guard was a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award and a finalist for the Nolan Richardson Award last year. He also received All-Big 12 honors for the second consecutive campaign, being named to the Third Team and making the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.
With Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert no longer with the team, Lipsey is primed to take home some accolades this season. The ball is going to be in his hands a lot more, providing him with an opportunity to stuff the stat sheet offensively, along with the incredible impact he makes defensively.
The winner of the Bob Cousy Award will be presented at a date yet to be announced, along with the other members of the Men’s Starting Five. Jerry West, Julius Erving, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all have awards in their honor for the best shooting guard, small forward, power forward and center in Division 1 men’s basketball.