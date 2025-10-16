Tamin Lipsey Receives Incredible Honor Ahead of Iowa State Cyclones Basketball Season
The Iowa State Cyclones have one of the best point guards in the nation entering the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season in Tamin Lipsey. Entering his fourth year with the program, he is set up for his biggest campaign yet.
The Cyclones are going to be relying on him to have a bigger role offensively. With Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert no longer in the mix, there are a lot of offensive opportunities available.
After having a usage rate of only 17.2%, which was sixth amongst regular rotation players, Lipsey’s role is going to grow considerably this season. The ball will be in his hands more both as a creator and shotmaker.
Any improvements on the offensive side of the ball will only improve his profile. Already regarded as the best point of attack defender in college basketball, he has all of the tools to earn some hardware and accolades.
Tamin Lipsey named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Before the 2025-26 campaign even begins, he has already earned some. As shared by the Iowa State men’s basketball official account on X, Lipsey has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
10 players in total were selected for the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. AJ Dybansta of the BYU Cougars, Milos Uzan of the Houston Cougars, Darryn Peterson of the Kansas Jayhawks and JT Toppin of the Texas Tech Red Raiders were all unanimous selections.
Rounding out the team are Richie Saunders of BYU, Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler of Houston, P.J. Haggerty of the Kansas State Wildcats and Christian Anderson of Texas Tech.
That is some elite company for Lipsey to be included with. The Big 12 has some of the best teams in the country, all loaded with highly-regarded and talented players. To be viewed as one of the 10 best is an honor for the senior point guard.
Of course, for him to live up to those expectations, he needs to be healthy. Injuries have been an unfortunate obstacle for him.
Last season, he dealt with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. He also had a hairline fracture in his hand. This year, he is already rehabbing from a sprained knee suffered in practice a few weeks ago.
Lipsey remains confident that he will be ready to go when the Cyclons start the regular season on Nov. 3 against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. Iowa State needs him to be healthy and performing at a high level to reach its lofty goals.