Tamin Lipsey Shares Update on Injury Status Ahead of Iowa State Cyclones Exhibition
The Iowa State Cyclones are playing their second exhibition game of the year tonight against the Northwestern Wildcats of the Big Ten. It is their last tuneup before the 2025-26 men’s basketball season gets underway.
And for the second time in as many preseason games, they are going to be without their star point guard, Tamin Lipsey. He suffered a knee injury a few weeks ago during practice and is still working his way back.
Now, attention will turn to Nov. 3 as the next chance he can get on the court. That is when they start the regular season against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in a game at Hilton Coliseum.
The Grade 2 MCL sprain that he suffered is healing well. Lipsey provided a very positive update on his status, stating that he has started the next step of his rehab progression.
Tamin Lipsey working his way back from injury
"Just got out of the brace a couple of days," Lipsey said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "So, starting to do more things. Jogged on the treadmill for the first time the other day, so slowly progressions. But hopeful for November 3 [vs. Fairleigh Dickinson]."
Progressing in this manner is great news for the Cyclones. Lipsey is incredibly important to the game plan on both ends of the court; it is why he has received so many preseason accolades.
He was selected as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and was also selected by analyst Jay Bilas as a member of the All-Defensive Team nationally.
Four-year players at a single school are rare in this day and age of college basketball. But that is what Iowa State has with Lipsey and why his presence is so important to their success on the hardwood.
Getting him ramped up and ready to play for the regular season is key. They likely don’t need him at full capacity to handle a team like Fairleigh Dickinson or the Grambling State Tigers, but there are plenty of obstacles in their non-conference schedule.
Having Lipsey ready to do for the likes of Creighton, St. John’s Red Storm, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Purdue Boilermakers is what is most important for the Cyclones ahead of a gauntlet of a Big 12 schedule.
As long as Lipsey remains sidelined, T.J. Otzelberger looks like he will lean on freshman Killyan Toure. The youngster drew praise from his head coach for his performance against the Bluejays, and looks like he has the inside track to the backup point guard job.