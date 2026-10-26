Tamin Lipsey Stars in First Game Back With Iowa State

One of the biggest legends in Iowa State Cyclone history is officially back.

On Sunday afternoon, Iowa State went on the road to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in their second preseason exhibition. It was a final tune-up before the season starts next week against the Memphis Tigers.

The Cyclones looked great. They dominated the first half, leading 45-18 going into the break, then won the second half as well. The final score was 94-49 in favor of Iowa State.

One of the main reasons the Cyclones looked in control the entire game was because their point guard, Tamin Lipsey, finally played his first game of the season in a cardinal and gold uniform.

Tamin Lipsey looks great against Northwestern

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) tries to protect the ball while defended by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 college basketball game at the United Center in Chicago on March 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lipsey was fantastic in his first game back with the team. He finished with 14 points, shooting 4-of-10 from the field and 1-of-3 from the 3-point range. He added a team-high seven assists, proving that he still has the unselfish gene. Three rebounds and two steals helped put together a great defensive game as well.

In Iowa State’s first exhibition game of the season, Lipsey didn’t play, and there was a clear issue without him. They lost to the Creighton Bluejays at home, a poor result that got fans a bit worried about the season.

The difference with and without Lipsey is absolutely massive. Lipsey, as always, feels like the heartbeat of the team on both sides of the floor. He looks like the leader and the one who helps the team get going.

Lipsey is still fighting his battle for eligibility. After four seasons with the Cyclone program, Lipsey intended to find a spot in the NBA. However, a forgettable stint with the Indiana Pacers meant it was worth it to try to come back for another season.

And currently, he is eligible for Iowa State. The NCAA is still fighting the battle against him, as well as a few other players looking to come back for a fifth season.

It makes sense why head coach T.J. Otzelberger didn’t want him playing in the first game. It’s a great litmus test to see whether the team can function without him as the main star. But as of now, it looks like they certainly need him in uniform this season.

We are still not sure whether Lipsey will actually play for the Cyclones the entirety of this season, but they certainly need him to perform if they want to have a successful season in year six under Otzelberger.