Iowa State Cyclones

Tyrese Haliburton makes history with another 20-10-0 performance in NBA

Former Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton passes Chris Paul on important NBA list

Dana Becker

Tyrese Haliburton passed Chris Paul for most games with 20 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers on Wednesday night.
Tyrese Haliburton passed Chris Paul for most games with 20 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers on Wednesday night. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It’s hard to imagine many felt they were watching a future NBA superstar when Tyrese Haliburton played in an Iowa State uniform. But that is exactly what Haliburton has become.

On Wednesday night in a 119-105 victory for the Indiana Pacers over the Charlotte Hornets, Haliburton recorded 22 points with 10 assists and zero turnovers in 34 minutes on the floor.

What makes those stats so important? He passed future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul for the most games with at least 20 points, 10 assists and no turnovers.

He has nine games this year without a turnover, having hit the 20-10-0 line in two others games this season. 

Haliburton, in his fourth season with the Pacers and sixth overall, is averaging 18.6 points, nine assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. 

Before being drafted by the Sacramento Kings, Haliburton played two seasons at Iowa State, averaging just over 10 points, 4.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. His sophomore season was cut short due to an injury. 

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball