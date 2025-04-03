Tyrese Haliburton makes history with another 20-10-0 performance in NBA
It’s hard to imagine many felt they were watching a future NBA superstar when Tyrese Haliburton played in an Iowa State uniform. But that is exactly what Haliburton has become.
On Wednesday night in a 119-105 victory for the Indiana Pacers over the Charlotte Hornets, Haliburton recorded 22 points with 10 assists and zero turnovers in 34 minutes on the floor.
What makes those stats so important? He passed future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul for the most games with at least 20 points, 10 assists and no turnovers.
He has nine games this year without a turnover, having hit the 20-10-0 line in two others games this season.
Haliburton, in his fourth season with the Pacers and sixth overall, is averaging 18.6 points, nine assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the field.
Before being drafted by the Sacramento Kings, Haliburton played two seasons at Iowa State, averaging just over 10 points, 4.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. His sophomore season was cut short due to an injury.