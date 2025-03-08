Valiant effort comes up short for Iowa State
The Iowa State women battled with Baylor Friday for 40 minutes at the Big 12 Championship, falling in the quarterfinals, 69-63.
The Cyclones (22-11) will now await their NCAA Tournament fate, which will be decided next weekend.
Audi Crooks set a new single-season scoring record, finishing with 32 points on 14 of 18 shooting from the field. The sophomore also had six rebounds.
Emily Ryan added nine points and five assists while Addy Brown, who went off for 38 in a win over Arizona State Wednesday, was held to just six with seven assists and four rebounds.
Baylor’s (26-6) balanced attack was too much, as four Bears reached double figures led by 18 from Jada Walker. Aaronette Vonleh, Bella Fontleroy and Aliyah Matharu all had 12 with Fontleroy grabbing six rebounds.
Turnovers also hurt the Cyclones, as they committed 22, which led to 20 points.