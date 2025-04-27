WAC Player of the Year, Dominick Nelson, commits to Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones

Dana Becker

Dominick Nelson, the WAC Player of the Year last season at Utah Valley, committed to Iowa State.
Dominick Nelson has committed to Iowa State basketball, giving TJ Otzelberger and the Cyclones a key player through the transfer portal.

Nelson was the WAC Player of the Year while competing for Utah Valley. The 6-foot-5 guard from Miami averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and almost two assists per game this past season, shooting 44 percent from the field.

Behind Nelson, Utah Valley captured the league title this past season and earned a spot in the NIT. Nelson played his first two seasons at Polk State College in Florida, averaging 20 points per game during the 2023-24 season. 

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

