WAC Player of the Year, Dominick Nelson, commits to Iowa State
Iowa State lands key transfer portal addition in WAC Player of the Year Dominick Nelson
Dominick Nelson has committed to Iowa State basketball, giving TJ Otzelberger and the Cyclones a key player through the transfer portal.
Nelson was the WAC Player of the Year while competing for Utah Valley. The 6-foot-5 guard from Miami averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and almost two assists per game this past season, shooting 44 percent from the field.
Behind Nelson, Utah Valley captured the league title this past season and earned a spot in the NIT. Nelson played his first two seasons at Polk State College in Florida, averaging 20 points per game during the 2023-24 season.
Published