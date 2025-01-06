Was there any change involving Iowa State in latest men’s college basketball polls?
The Iowa State men remain a firm No. 3 in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s, released on Monday.
Once again, the Cyclones sit behind unbeaten Tennessee and one-loss Auburn, who handed Iowa State its lone loss of the year.
The Cyclones improved to 12-1 with a convincing Big 12 Conference win over Baylor this past weekend, who dropped out of the Top 25.
Duke is fourth and Alabama fifth to complete a consensus Top 5 among the two polls.
Things change at No. 6, as Kentucky climbed four spots to that position in the AP Poll while it belongs to Marquette in the Coaches Poll. The Wildcats, who won a high-scoring affair over Florida, and Golden Eagles - who Iowa State topped earlier this year - flip the same two spots with Florida at eighth.
Defending two-time national champion Connecticut has climbed its way back to the Top 10, entering it at No. 9 in the AP while sitting 10th in the Coaches. Texas A&M flips those same two spots with the Huskies.
Cincinnati, Arkansas and Baylor all dropped out of the AP Poll while the Bearcats, Bears and Maryland fell from the Coaches rankings.
Kansas is 11th in the AP Poll followed by Houston while West Virginia is ranked 21st. In the Coaches, the Cougars are 11th, Jayhawks 12th and Mountaineers 23rd.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for Week 10:
Men’s College Basketball AP Poll Top 25
(Jan. 6, 2025)
1. Tennessee (45)
2. Auburn (15)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Kentucky
7. Marquette
8. Florida
9. Connecticut
10. Texas A&M
11. Kansas
12. Houston
13. Illinois
14. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Michigan State
17. Oklahoma
18. Gonzaga
19. Memphis
20. Purdue
21. West Virginia
22. UCLA
23. Ole Miss
i24. MIchigan
25. Utah State
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 91, Nebraska 62, Arkansas 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego State 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Texas Tech 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Indiana 6, Georgia 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Xavier 1, Dayton 1, Vanderbilt 1, Georgetown 1
Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 16, Arkansas 23, Baylor 25
Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25
(Jan. 6, 2025)
1. Tennessee (21)
2. Auburn (10)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Marquette
7. Kentucky
8. Florida
9. Texas A&M
10. Connecticut
11. Houston
12. Kansas
13. Mississippi State
14. Michigan State
15. Illinois
16. Oklahoma
17. Oregon
18. Gonzaga
19. Purdue
20. Memphis
21. UCLA
22. Ole Miss
23. West Virginia
24. Michigan
25. Utah State
Others receiving votes: Baylor 49, Cincinnati 38, Pittsburgh 32, San Diego State 25, St. John's 24, Clemson 10, Maryland 9, Georgia 5, Nebraska 4, Arizona 4, Wisconsin 3, Vanderbilt 3, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 1, UC San Diego 1, Arkansas 1
Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 17, Baylor 21, Maryland 24