Was there any change involving Iowa State in latest men’s college basketball polls?

Following another perfect week, Iowa State remains third in both AP, Coaches men’s basketball rankings

Dana Becker

The Iowa State men remain ranked third in the nation in the latest college basketball rankings.
The Iowa State men remain a firm No. 3 in the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s, released on Monday.

Once again, the Cyclones sit behind unbeaten Tennessee and one-loss Auburn, who handed Iowa State its lone loss of the year. 

The Cyclones improved to 12-1 with a convincing Big 12 Conference win over Baylor this past weekend, who dropped out of the Top 25.

Duke is fourth and Alabama fifth to complete a consensus Top 5 among the two polls. 

Things change at No. 6, as Kentucky climbed four spots to that position in the AP Poll while it belongs to Marquette in the Coaches Poll. The Wildcats, who won a high-scoring affair over Florida, and Golden Eagles - who Iowa State topped earlier this year - flip the same two spots with Florida at eighth. 

Defending two-time national champion Connecticut has climbed its way back to the Top 10, entering it at No. 9 in the AP while sitting 10th in the Coaches. Texas A&M flips those same two spots with the Huskies. 

Cincinnati, Arkansas and Baylor all dropped out of the AP Poll while the Bearcats, Bears and Maryland fell from the Coaches rankings. 

Kansas is 11th in the AP Poll followed by Houston while West Virginia is ranked 21st. In the Coaches, the Cougars are 11th, Jayhawks 12th and Mountaineers 23rd. 

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for Week 10:

Men’s College Basketball AP Poll Top 25

(Jan. 6, 2025)

1. Tennessee (45)

2. Auburn (15)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

7. Marquette

8. Florida

9. Connecticut

10. Texas A&M

11. Kansas

12. Houston

13. Illinois

14. Mississippi State

15. Oregon

16. Michigan State

17. Oklahoma

18. Gonzaga

19. Memphis

20. Purdue

21. West Virginia

22. UCLA

23. Ole Miss

i24. MIchigan

25. Utah State

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 91, Nebraska 62, Arkansas 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego State 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Texas Tech 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Indiana 6, Georgia 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Xavier 1, Dayton 1, Vanderbilt 1, Georgetown 1

Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 16, Arkansas 23, Baylor 25

Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25

(Jan. 6, 2025)

1. Tennessee (21)

2. Auburn (10)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Marquette

7. Kentucky

8. Florida

9. Texas A&M

10. Connecticut

11. Houston

12. Kansas

13. Mississippi State

14. Michigan State

15. Illinois

16. Oklahoma

17. Oregon

18. Gonzaga

19. Purdue

20. Memphis

21. UCLA

22. Ole Miss

23. West Virginia

24. Michigan

25. Utah State

Others receiving votes: Baylor 49, Cincinnati 38, Pittsburgh 32, San Diego State 25, St. John's 24, Clemson 10, Maryland 9, Georgia 5, Nebraska 4, Arizona 4, Wisconsin 3, Vanderbilt 3, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 1, UC San Diego 1, Arkansas 1

Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 17, Baylor 21, Maryland 24

