Watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. Auburn: TV channel, spread, game odds
One of the biggest early-season matchups takes place Monday night on the islands as No. 5 Iowa State meets fourth-ranked Auburn as part of the Maui Invitational.
The Cyclones (3-0) have had little trouble handling the likes of Mississippi Valley State, Kansas City and IU Indianapolis. All of those games have come from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, with ISU scoring at least 82 all three times out without allowing more than 56.
Curtis Jones leads five players in double figures at 15 points per game, adding almost six rebounds and three steals. Tamin Lipsey is just under 14 points with three steals while Keshon Gilbert is over 12.
“They pressure you and get after you to try and wear you down,” ISU head coach TJ Otzelberger said. “They are shooting the ball great from the 3-point line. Early in the season, they are probably playing as well or better than anyone in the country.”
Auburn, who is third in the Coaches Poll, earned its spot in the Top 5 after taking out Houston on the road. The Tigers, who navigated some murky conditions in the air between players while en route to Texas, have also topped Kent State and North Alabama.
Always a high-scoring unit under Bruce Pearl, the Tigers are averaging 82 points a night and are led by player of the year candidate Johni Broome, who is right under 17 per game. Four others for Auburn are averaging at least 10, as they have knocked down 29 three-pointers in four games.
According to the ESPN FPI, Auburn is just over a 62 percent favorite to win, and are now 4.5-point favorites. These two have met four times, with each winning twice. The Tigers got the better of ISU back in 2020 in Alabama, 80-76, with the Cyclones winning the two previous meetings.
Iowa State will remain on the islands, taking on either North Carolina or Dayton on Tuesday. Those two meet in the final game of the day.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Auburn on Monday, Nov. 25:
Iowa State vs. Auburn TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Auburn in men’s basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Monday, November 25
Where: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Hawaii
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Auburn live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPNU
Betting Odds: Auburn is favored by 4.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 68, Auburn 66
