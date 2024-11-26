Iowa State Cyclones

Watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. Dayton: TV channel, spread, game odds

Iowa State looks to bounce back following heartbreaking loss to Auburn

Dana Becker

Iowa State's Curtis Jones puts up a shot against Auburn during the Maui Invitational Monday night.
Iowa State's Curtis Jones puts up a shot against Auburn during the Maui Invitational Monday night. / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

There will be little time for the Iowa State men to sit and think following a heartbreaking loss to Auburn Monday night at the Maui Invitational.

The fifth-ranked Cyclones (3-1) jump right back on the floor Tuesday against Dayton, who fell to No. 12 North Carolina in the final quarterfinal round game on the big island. 

After jumping out to a 16-point halftime lead, and taking an 18-point advantage on No. 4 Auburn, Iowa State could not hold the Tigers off. Johni Broome, Auburn’s All-American candidate, scored on a putback with time winding down for an 83-81 victory.

Prior to the loss, the Cyclones had cruised past their first three opponents, besting Mississippi Valley State, Kansas City and IU Indianapolis with ease. It looked as if another win was in the works before Iowa State went cold from the floor. 

Keshon Gilbert scored a game-high 23 points on 8 of 10 shooting while Curtis Jones added 14. Tamin Lipsey was held to just six on 3 of 9 shooting as Auburn held a 35-27 advantage on the glass. 

The Flyers (5-1) built a commanding lead on UNC before seeing it evaporate much like Iowa State had happen vs. Auburn, They led 51-33 at the break before the Tar Heels caught fire late to score the comeback victory.

With a win Tuesday night, Iowa State will play Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. CT against either two-time defending national champion Connecticut or Colorado. If they lose, they play Thursday at 11 p.m. against the loser of the UConn-Colorado contest. 

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Dayton on Tuesday, Nov. 26:

Iowa State vs. Dayton TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Dayton in men’s basketball action

When: 7:30 p.m. CT | Tuesday, November 26

Where: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Hawaii

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Dayton live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPNU

Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 71, Dayton 60

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.

