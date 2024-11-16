Watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. IU Indianapolis: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Iowa State men’s basketball team will have one more opportunity to iron out any kinks when they host IU Indianapolis on Monday, Nov. 18 from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
Following a second straight easy victory last week, the Cyclones (2-0) enter the week with their focus split. Iowa State is set to take part in the stacked Maui Invitational later this month, a yearly event that brings together several teams who believe they are Final Four contenders.
The Cyclones had used key runs in wins over Mississippi Valley State and Kansas City, scoring 83 points in the opener and 82 last time out. They have held both opponents under 60 points, continuing to showcase that TJ Otzelberger-coached defense.
Curtis Jones came off the bench vs. Kansas City to score 20 points, including 16 in the second half. Milan Momcilovic added 16 and Dishon Jackson had 13 as Iowa State controlled the glass while also dominating in key areas such as fast-break points and points in the paint.
“Curt was electric for us,” Otzelberger said. “It was important to have that spark off the bench. I liked the sense of urgency right away from Milan to shoot. He was hunting, and the more he is hunting, the better we will be. We need him to hunt, catch-and-shoot, attack and get to the rim.”
Keshon Gilbert, Momcilovic, Jones, Tamin Lipsey and Jackson are all averaging double figures in scoring per game, as Momcilovic leads the team with six made 3-pointers.
“We could easily have six guys in double figures,” Otzelberger said. “I look t it like we have six starters with those four guards coming back. The minutes they play will reflect that more than who we call out to start games.”
Iowa State and IU Indianapolis have met just once before, with the Cyclones earning an 88-39 victory back in 2022. The Jaguars (2-2) played Xavier to within 14 points and are coming off a three-point loss to Eastern Michigan.
Lipsey, who had an off-night vs. Kansas City, is averaging 10 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He is one of just 13 players since 1947-48 to average those numbers for a career while playing at least 70 games, and one of just three from Power 5 schools joining Oklahoma’s Mookie Blaylock and Ron Brown of Penn State.
Following the game, the Cyclones prepare for stiffer competition when they head to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. Iowa State opens with Auburn and plays either North Carolina or Dayton in the next round.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. IU Indianapolis on Monday, Nov. 18:
IU Indianapolis at Iowa State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: IU Indianapolis at Iowa State in men’s basketball action
When: 7 p.m. CT | Monday, November 18
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream IU Indianapolis at Iowa State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: No odds are currently available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 85, IU Indianapolis 60
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.