Watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. Marquette: TV channel, spread, game odds

The fifth-ranked Iowa State men return home to Ames, Iowa from the Maui Invitational with momentum as they head into the Big 12/Big East Battle.
The Cyclones (5-1) host Marquette on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Tip is set for 7 p.m. with the game airing live on ESPN+.
Following a heartbreaking loss to eventual Maui Invitational champion Auburn, Iowa State rebounded to finish fifth after besting both Dayton and Colorado. They continued a season-long streak of scoring at least 80 points in all six games, including 99 in the win over the Buffaloes, who they will face twice more this year in conference battles.
Colorado (5-1) sent two-time defending national champion Connecticut to a second straight loss, 73-72, outscoring the Huskies over the final 20 minutes, 41-32.
The entire Maui Invitational has been filled with comebacks, as Auburn, Iowa State, North Carolina and the Buffaloes all erased double-digit leads to win.
Keshon Gilbert leads five players in double figures, averaging 16.5 per game. Curtis Jones is just over 16 off the bench while Milan Momcilovic, Dishon Jackson and Tamin Lipsey all add at least 10.
Jones and Momcilovic have each made 16 3-pointers on the year while Jackson adds almost six rebounds a night.
No. 10 Marquette (9-0) earned a big win over Purdue earlier this year from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. They also hold victories over Georgia and Maryland.
Iowa State and Marquette have played eight times, with the Cyclones winning the most recent meeting in 2024, 77-69. That game took place in the NCAA Tournament.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Marquette on Wednesday, Dec. 4:
