Where does ESPN rank Iowa State in way-too-early 2025-26 poll?
Now that Florida and Houston have put the finishing touches on the 2024-25 college basketball season, our attention turns to the next season. With the transfer portal in full-swing, there definitely could still be plenty of changes with rosters over the next several months.
ESPN, though, has put together a way-too-early 2025-26 preseason poll. And guess who is included? The Iowa State Cyclones, as they check in at No. 13.
Houston is the preseason No. 1 at the moment after nearly securing the first title in program history. The Cougars are slated to return Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler, while adding a pair of Top 15 recruits in Chris Cenac Jr. and Isiah Harwell.
As for the Cyclones, they boast Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson from a team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament despite battling injuries. Key reserve Nate Heise is expected to slide into one of the starting spots opening up along with transfer Blake Buchanan from Virginia.
Here is what ESPN had to say about the 2025-26 Iowa State team:
“Iowa State’s offensive improvement this season could take a hit with the losses of Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones,” they wrote. “But the Cyclones have ranked in the top 15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency in each of TJ Otzelberger’s four seasons in Ames, so there’s a pretty high floor given the returning starters.
“Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson form a strong core, and Nate Heise started in place of Gilbert late in the season. Virginia transfer Blake Buchanan should help down low.”
The Big 12 has Houston, Iowa State, Kansas (No. 15), BYU (No. 16), Arizona (No. 17) and Texas Tech (No. 22) all ranked with Baylor listed as next in line.