Where does Iowa State sit in the Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings?
Ahead of the start of league play, Iowa State is No. 1 in the Big 12 power rankings
The Iowa State men are off to one of the best starts in program history, sitting third in both the AP and Coaches Polls.
Now, the real season begins, as Big 12 Conference play tips off here in the coming days and as we head into 2025.
The race to Kansas City will be hot and heavy, but Iowa State appears to have the players to make a run to the title and a deep postseason drive this year.
Here is a look at the men’s Big 12 Conference college basketball power rankings:
Big 12 Conference College Basketball Power Rankings
1. Iowa State Cyclones
- Record: 10-1
- AP Ranking: 3
2. Kansas Jayhawks
- Record: 9-2
- AP Ranking: 7
3. Houston Cougars
- Record: 8-3
- AP Ranking: 15
4. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Record: 9-2
- AP Ranking: N/A
5. Cincinnati Bearcats
- Record: 10-1
- AP Ranking: 17
6. Baylor Bears
- Record: 7-3
- AP Ranking: 25
7. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Record: 9-2
- AP Ranking: N/A
8. Colorado Buffaloes
- Record: 9-2
- AP Ranking: N/A
9. UCF Knights
- Record: 9-2
- AP Ranking: N/A
10. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Record: 9-2
- AP Ranking: N/A
11. BYU Cougars
- Record: 9-2
- AP Ranking: N/A
12. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Record: 8-3
- AP Ranking: N/A
13. Utah Utes
- Record: 8-3
- AP Ranking: N/A
14. TCU Horned Frogs
- Record: 7-4
- AP Ranking: N/A
15. Arizona Wildcats
- Record: 6-5
- AP Ranking: N/A
16. Kansas State Wildcats
- Record: 6-5
- AP Ranking: N/A
Published