Former Iowa State Star RB Earns Strong Hype Before 2025 NFL Season
Former Iowa State running back Breece Hall had a 2024 season to forget, as did the entire New York Jets organization. The Jets will look drastically different in 2025, and they hope that means Hall will return to form in his fourth NFL season.
Pro Football Focus recently highlighted one player from all 32 teams in need of a bounce-back season this year, and Hall was the easy choice for New York. Hall fumbled six times, second-most among all running backs, while totalling nearly 120 yards less in 2025 (876) than 2024 (994) on 14 fewer carries.
While the former Cyclone hasn’t eclipsed 1,000 yards in three seasons with New York, he’s far from a bad professional running back. He’s averaged over four yards per carry in all three seasons, comfortably averages over seven yards per catch out of the backfield, and has 22 total touchdowns to his name. He’s not a juggernaut, but he’s certainly not in a position to lose his job.
Of course, that’s with the expectation that he doesn’t slump again. Further fumbling issues or fourth season under 1,000 yards (which is hardly the benchmark it used to be) could signal the end of his time in New York, especially if fellow Jets runners Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis continue to show growth in their limited opportunities.
Of course, as a second-round pick in 2021, Hall isn’t eligible for a 5th-year option, so 2025 is a contract season for him. The Jets have the cash next offseason to lock up their young stud players on long-term deals, and with a strong season, Hall could cash in.
PFF pointed out that the Jets will re-focus on the rushing attack with Justin Fields at quarterback and few proven receiving options beyond Garrett Wilson, meaning more opportunities for Hall to shine. So long as he’s productive and healthy throughout the campaign, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Hall log over 250 carries for the first time in his pro career this season.
Both times he did that at Iowa State, he rushed for over 1,450 yards and 20+ touchdowns.