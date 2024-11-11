Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State football players and how they performed in Week 10 of the NFL

Several former Iowa State Cyclones continue to have productive NFL careers following standout ones at the collegiate level

Former Iowa State standout David Montgomery helped the Detroit Lions defeat the Houston Texans Sunday night.
Here are some of the highlights from those former Iowa State players on the gridiron around the NFL this past week:

Brock Purdy, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy, the starting quarterback for the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, led his team to a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy completed 25 of 36 for 353 yards with touchdowns to Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle. He also ran for 17 yards and directed the game-winning drive that resulted in a 44-yard Jake Moody field goal.

David Montgomery, Running Back, Detroit Lions

Part of a 1-2 punch out of the backfield, David Montgomery helped the Detroit Lions rally back vs. the Houston Texans and improve to 8-1 with a 26-23 win on Sunday night. Montgomery rushed for 32 yards and found the end zone, adding 24 yards in the air. 

Xavier Hutchinson, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

With Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs out, Xavier Hutchinson is seeing more and more time for the Houston Texans. In a tough Sunday night loss to the Detroit Lions, Hutchinson caught two passes for six yards among his four targets. 

Jacob Hummel, Linebacker, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and Jacob Hummel will be in action Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. Hummel has recorded three tackles coming into the game. 

Breece Hall, Running Back; Will McDonald IV, Defensive End; New York Jets

A pair of former Cyclones were in action for the New York Jets, as Breece Hall ran 10 times for 52 yards and caught four balls for 31 yards while Will McDonald IV had a tackle and a hit on quarterback Kyler Murray in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, 31-6.

Charlie Kolar, Tight End, Baltimore Ravens

Back on Thursday, Charlie Kolar hauled in his lone target for four yards as the Baltimore Ravens hung on for a 35-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Other Iowa State Players In The NFL

T.J. Tampa with Ravens and Allen Lazard with the Jets are currently on injured reserve while Michael Jacobson with the New Orleans Saints, Kene Nwangwu with the Jets and both Julian Good-Jones and Ben Nikkel with the Washington Commanders are all on the practice squad.

