Analyzing Top Three Offensive Standouts for Iowa State Cyclones in Week 5
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to have arguably their best game of the season against the Arizona Wildcats in Week 5 to move to a perfect 5-0. With the team off to a hot start they are seeking to win the Big 12 and clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.
So far, they are off to an excellent start to accomplish their goals, and this is a team that is a true contender in the conference. Even though they might not be getting national recognition just yet, they are doing all the right things to put themselves in a position to succeed.
In their victory over the Wildcats, it was the offense that led the way for the team. This unit had one of their best performances of the year with both the passing and rushing attack performing well against a quality opponent. Here are the three players who stood out the most in the win.
Chase Sowell
Even though it might have been the rushing attack that received a lot of attention, Chase Sowell led the passing game. The transfer wide receiver had been mostly quiet to start the year, but it was his breakout performance in this one to lead the wide receiver corps.
Sowell was the top wide receiver by far, totaling four receptions and 136 receiving yards. While it was Sowell who was the top receiver in this game, it has been a balanced attack for the team most of the year. The depth of the unit is certainly an encouraging sign moving forward with multiple options that can hurt a team.
Carson Hansen
After his best game of the campaign against in Week 3, Carsen Hanson followed it up with another solid performance in Week 5. The talented running back led the team in rushing with 63 yards on the ground. While it might not have come easily for him in this one, he helped set the pace for the team.
Furthermore, he was able to help set the tone in terms of finding the endzone with two rushing scores. Even though they have another good running back in Abu Sama III, it is Hansen who is establishing himself as the clear-cut lead back.
Rocco Becht
There haven’t been too many poor performances by Becht so far this year, but this one was a memorable one for him. The junior signal caller was able to total 243 passing yards on an efficient 14-for-20 passing. While he didn’t throw a touchdown pass, he did a good job of finding the endzone.
Becht might have totaled negative nine rushing yards, but he was able to find the endzone three times to lead the team. The talented quarterback continues to be an excellent dual-threat quarterback and the sparkplug for the team.