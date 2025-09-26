Iowa State Cyclones Need Star Running To Replicate Recent Performance in Week 5
As the Iowa State Cyclones get set for an important matchup against the Arizona Wildcats, it will be key for the team to have a balanced attack on Saturday night. The team actually performed well offensively against Arkansas State, but their drives were limited.
So far this season, the team is 4-0 with a couple of nice wins against quality opponents. To begin the year, they got their first and only win against a ranked opponent so far in Ireland against the Kansas State Wildcats. Unfortunately, that win has lost some luster with the Wildcats struggling since then.
The second big win of the campaign came against their rival in the Cy-Hawk game. The Cyclones were able to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes from the Big 10, further improving their resume. Now, they will be seeking their second conference win in the Big 12 and will be hoping to prove once again that they are the team to beat.
In order to accomplish this, Iowa State is going to have to perform on both sides of the ball effectively. The defense is going to have their hands full with Noah Fifita and the Arizona offense. However, the offense must also do their part.
Against a team like the Wildcats, who have an explosive offense, it would behoove the Cyclones to try and control the time of possession in this one. The best way to accomplish that will be to get their talented running back, Carson Hansen, going on the ground.
Hansen Key to Success
In the first game of the season against a quality opponent, it was Hansen who led the way for the Cyclones on the ground. In what has been one of his best games of the year, he totaled 71 rushing yards on 16 carries. While that was a solid performance, his best game of the campaign came in Week 3.
Against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, Hansen totaled 116 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 18 carries. That is the type of production that the team will be hoping to see from Hansen from now on. He has proven that he can be the lead back for Iowa State, but consistency is key.
For the Cyclones to handle their business at home, they know that they will be getting solid play from their quarterback Rocco Becht. However, if they can get the same level of production from Hansen as in Week 3, they will be in a great position to win.