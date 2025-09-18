Ranking Three Most Challenging Games on Iowa State Cyclones' Remaining Schedule
The Iowa State Cyclones are currently on their bye week with an impressive 4-0 record to start the season. The bye comes at a good time, with the team just narrowly beating the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a close game.
Despite the close call on the road, the Cyclones have to be pleased with how the first third of the season has gone so far. Being able to be undefeated after four games is a great accomplishment, especially considering they have victories over the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kansas State Wildcats.
While the bye week was much needed for the team, when they return in Week 5, conference play will be heating up. The Big 12 has yet to really establish itself as a great football conference, and the Cyclones have a chance to be the team to beat. However, a tough stretch could dictate their success this campaign. Here are the three most difficult games on the schedule for them the rest of the regular season.
Home vs. BYU in Week 9
The BYU Cougars are off to a nice start to the season with a 2-0 record, which includes a win over the Stanford Cardinal. While the level of competition hasn’t been great thus far for the Cougars, they have handled their business and look impressive.
Running back LJ Martin has been a star through the first two games of the season for BYU, totaling 241 rushing yards and averaging 9.3 yards per carry. The Iowa State defense will have to be prepared for him when these two teams meet in Week 9.
Home vs. Arizona St. in Week 10
The Arizona State Sun Devils are another team in the Big 12 that is off to a nice start to the campaign with a 2-1 record so far. They did suffer a tight loss on the road to Mississippi State, but that isn’t a terrible blow to their resume.
So far this season, it has been quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Raleek Brown leading the way for the team. Leavitt is a talented dual-threat quarterback, while Brown is having a strong start to the year on the ground.
Away vs. TCU in Week 11
Arguably, the hardest game of the season for the Cyclones is going to be the road matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs currently sit at 2-0 with a blowout victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels on their resume.
Quarterback Josh Hoover has been very impressive so far this year, totaling 621 passing yards and six touchdown passes already. Hoover very well could be the best passer in the country, and the Iowa State defense will have to be ready to stop him.