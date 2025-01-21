2025 NFL Mock Draft: Where will Jayden Higgins, other Cyclones be selected?
Now that the college football season is officially over with the crowning of Ohio State as national champions, it is time for the next big thing: the NFL Draft.
A handful of Iowa State standouts are expected to be taken during the three-day draft weekend, which is held April 24-26 this year from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel made history this past fall for the Cyclones, as both eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving. But they are in a large and talented pool of talent at the position.
According to Pro Football Network’s latest seven-round NFL Mock Draft, both Higgins and Noel, along with Darien Porter and Malik Verdon, will all be selected.
The site has Shedeur Sanders of Colorado going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, with Abdul Carter from Penn State being selected second by the Cleveland Browns. Travis Hunter, Sanders’ teammate at Colorado and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is picked third by the New York Giants.
All in all, the Big 12 has three players in the first round, with Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan landing at No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints.
Jayden Higgins to the receiver-hungry Las Vegas Raiders
PFN tabs Higgins as a third round selection, going No. 70 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. The reason behind it is pretty simple.
“Look at the Raiders depth chart,” the site posted.
Ironically enough, they have Las Vegas picking a receiver with the very next selection, going with Oregon’s Tez Johnson.
Other third round selections in the mock draft include Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.
In this mock draft, Higgins is the 11th receiver selected behind Luther Burden III, McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden, Elic Ayomanor, Tre Harris, Tai Felton, Isaiah Bond, Xavier Restrepo and Tory Horton.
Where will Jaylin Noel, Darien Porter, Malik Verdon land?
As for the other three Cyclone players, PFN has them going in the later rounds.
Noel is selected by the New York Jets in Round 5 with selection No. 145.
Porter goes in the sixth round at pick No. 189 to the Los Angeles Rams while Verdon goes 18 picks later to the Cleveland Browns.
Ironically enough, the Jets currently have former Cyclones Breece Hall, Will McDonald IV and Allen Lazard on the roster. The Rams boast ex-Iowa State player Jake Hummel.