3 Questions Regarding Iowa State Tight End Tyler Fortenberry

The Iowa State Cyclones have a new look offense entering the 2026 season. With new players at seemingly every position, there are going to be some new stars being built, and tons of players to watch.

One of the most intriguing things regarding the new offense is quarterback Jaylen Raynor’s weapons. And he’s going to have a key player coming in, one that he’s used to playing with. That’s Tyler Fortenberry.

Last season, Raynor and Fortenberry played together for the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Throughout the year, they combined for 294 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable weapon, but also provided some pop that is rare for tight ends nowadays.

Let’s take a look at three questions surrounding Tyler Fortenberry going into next season.

How will their connection continue at the next level?

Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) warms up before Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Northern Illinois Huskies during the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Group of Five football is great, but taking the leap to the Power-4 level is a whole different ballgame. The Raynor-Fortenberry connection worked for Arkansas State, but getting it to work with Iowa State is going to be a whole lot harder.

They need to make sure that they can stay reliable together, especially at the start of the season when the offense has its troubles.

Can he continue his momentum from last year?

Fortenberry really struggled early in the year, having single-digit yards in three of his first five games. But the last five games of the year, he was unbelievable.

He had four straight games mid-season of 30+ yards, including a 69-yard performance against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. That helped the Red Wolves continue their positive campaign, which ultimately led to a bowl game victory.

If he can continue that momentum from late last season, Fortenberry can not only be a reliable option but a top player for this Cyclone offense next season.

Can he be an option as a protector?

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, the majority of being a tight end is his ability to be a receiving threat, typically a reliable one. But an immensely important part of being a tight end is blocking on the edge of the line of scrimmage.

Last season, Fortenberry wasn’t necessarily a bad blocker, but certainly has work to do to be a heavy contributor on the line of scrimmage. With an Iowa State offensive line that’s very inexperienced and not used to Ames, IA, Fortenberry is going to have to provide assistance to them to make sure that they can hold strong for Raynor to flourish offensively.