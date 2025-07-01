49ers Brock Purdy, George Kittle Practice in Nashville After Home Purchase
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has purchased a home in Nashville, Tennessee, following his record-breaking $265 million contract extension, according to his teammate and new neighbor, tight end George Kittle.
Purdy and Kittle were recently seen practicing at Kittle's Nashville football compound, along with free agent QB C.J. Beathard—Kittle's teammate during his time at Iowa, as well as his first four seasons in San Francisco.
The investment represents Purdy's first major purchase since signing the five-year extension that made him one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. 49ers tight end George Kittle confirmed the purchase during a recent appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast.
"He did purchase a house in Nashville, Tennessee," Kittle said of Purdy." He will be kind of a neighbor to me at some point. That will be pretty fun, because I'll have a quarterback that can throw to me all the time, that's actually on my team. So, I'm excited about that."
Purdy recently began training with Kittle at his TE's residence, continuing their offseason preparation despite Purdy missing this year's annual Tight End University event. Beathard was also observed throwing passes during the workout sessions.
Purdy and Kittle's offseason regimen demonstrates their ongoing commitment to building chemistry between the quarterback and his top target, even after both players offseason contract extensions. Kittle, who lives in Nashville during the offseason, often hosts teammates at his facility, including when San Francisco faced the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium during the 2024 preseason.
During an interview at Tight End U, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area spoke with Kittle about his quarterback's approach to the game. "He's just so on it all the time, seeing the way that he preps for every practice. That's one thing I love seeing [from] him, Kittle explained. "It's just fun to be around him."
Purdy's Nashville home purchase first came to light after he missed this year's Tight End University event due to a scheduling conflict with a charity golf event benefiting the Tim Tebow Foundation.
His new residence appears to be the former Iowa State Cyclone star's first significant purchase since "Mr. Irrelevant" signed his recent deal with San Francisco. His five-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers, which included $100 million fully guaranteed at signing, ranks Brock Purdy among the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.