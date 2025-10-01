6 Highest Graded Players for Iowa State Cyclones in Win Against Arizona Wildcats
The Iowa State Cyclones returned to the field this past weekend after having a bye in Week 4 to host the Arizona Wildcats at Jack Trice Stadium. They put forth arguably their most dominant performance of the season, winning 39-14.
En route to their fifth victory of the campaign and second in the Big 12, the team is preparing for its first true road game in conference play this upcoming weekend against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Head coach Matt Campbell is going to need players to continue stepping up in a big contest.
Who could he turn to? These six players are riding a lot of momentum heading into the Bearcats matchup after receiving the highest PFF grades (subscription required) in the victory over the Wildcats.
Wide Receiver, Chase Sowell
A transfer from the East Carolina Pirates, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Sowell entering the 2025 season. Alas, he wasn’t involved in the game plan too much in the first four games of the year. That changed coming out of the bye.
After recording four catches for 32 yards through four games, he exploded against Arizona. Sowell caught four passes for 146 yards and was a big-play machine for the offense. He received an elite overall PFF grade of 90.5 while being on the field for 33 snaps, a single-game high thus far.
Cornerback Jontez Williams
The most disappointing news to stem from this past weekend was Williams' injuring his knee and being lost for the season. His performance on Saturday goes to show how difficult he will be to replace.
The second-highest overall grade on the team was recorded by him with an 82.5. He made his presence felt all over the field, whether it be in coverage or offering support in the run game as a tackler. Williams was elite in both areas.
He allowed only 2-of-6 passes to be completed for 20 yards while recording an interception and a pass breakup. The defense is certainly going to miss him, along with Jeremiah Cooper.
Quarterbacks Rocco Becht/Connor Moberly
Regardless of who was under center this past weekend, the Cyclones' offense was humming along nicely. Both players received strong grades, with Moberly coming on in relief of Becht for the team’s final drive and leading them to a field goal.
Becht received a grade of 79.6. He didn’t throw for a touchdown, but completed 60% of his passes for 243 yards. An ill-advised interception was thrown in the second half, but he did get in the end zone three times, rushing the ball in a historic performance.
Moberly handled one drive and earned a grade of 78.8. He didn’t complete his only pass attempt but gained 29 rushing yards on four carries.
Safety Jamison Patton
All over the field, Campbell is going to need more games like this, with the secondary depth being hit hard with season-ending injuries. Patton was excellent with a 75.5 overall grade.
He excelled as a tackler, recording a grade of 83.2, which was the best mark on the defense. His coverage grade of 77.4 was second best on the team, behind only the 82.7 that Williams recorded.
Patton totaled seven tackles and was credited with two stops. He also had an interception and one pass breakup, stuffing the stat sheet.
Right Guard Brendan Black
With Trevor Buhr back in the starting lineup, Black was relegated to a backup role. But he didn’t allow the role change to stop him from having an impact on the field. He played 40 snaps and was the highest graded offensive lineman with a 72.9.
Black was excellent as a run blocker with a 75.8 grade, which was the best mark on the team this past weekend. In pass protection, he struggled, allowing the only sack of the game and receiving a 44.5 grade. Expect the coaching staff to continue relying on him as a mauler in the run game.
Running Back Carson Hansen
A productive all-around game was had by the Iowa State starting running back. He wasn’t overly efficient on the ground, gaining 63 yards on 19 carries, but he did find paydirt twice. Also, he excelled as a pass blocker with an 82.0 grade.
That helped buoy his overall grade of 71.8. He also had a 69.9 grade as a receiver, getting the job done in every facet.