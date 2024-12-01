AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State jumps one spot ahead of showdown with Arizona State for title
The Iowa State football team moved up one spot to No. 16 following a 29-21 win over Kansas State Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
In the latest AP Poll Top 25, the Cyclones are the second-highest ranked Big 12 school behind Arizona State, who moved up two spots to No. 12. Iowa State (10-2) and the Sun Devils (10-2) collide this weekend for the conference title in Dallas.
Oregon remained a unanimous No. 1, receiving all 62 votes after finishing the regular season unbeaten. They are the lone team in FBS with a perfect record.
Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia and Tennessee all climbed one spot each following a loss by Ohio State to Michigan, as the Buckeyes dropped from second to seventh.
SMU, Indiana and Boise State round out the Top 10.
Joining Iowa State and Arizona State from the Big 12 are BYU, who is 17th, up two spots from a week ago, and Colorado, who is 20th, up three spots. Both still had chances to each the title game, and both finished off the year with wins.
Tulane and Texas A&M both fell from the rankings this week while Kansas State is receiving votes.
Week 15 AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 1, 2024)
1. Oregon (62)
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Tennessee
7. Ohio State
8. SMU
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. Arizona State
13. South Carolina
14. Miami
15. Ole Miss
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. Clemson
19. UNLV
20. Colorado
21. Illinois
22. Missouri
23. Syracuse
24. Army
25. Memphis
Dropped from rankings: Tulane 18; Texas A&M 20.
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93; Louisville 45; Duke 30; Kansas State 10; Tulane 9; LSU 6; Louisiana 5; Florida 4; Baylor 1; Michigan 1.