AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State jumps one spot ahead of showdown with Arizona State for title

Iowa State football now ranked 16th ahead of title game with No. 12 Arizona State

Dana Becker

The Iowa State football team climbed to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25.
The Iowa State football team moved up one spot to No. 16 following a 29-21 win over Kansas State Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

In the latest AP Poll Top 25, the Cyclones are the second-highest ranked Big 12 school behind Arizona State, who moved up two spots to No. 12. Iowa State (10-2) and the Sun Devils (10-2) collide this weekend for the conference title in Dallas.

Oregon remained a unanimous No. 1, receiving all 62 votes after finishing the regular season unbeaten. They are the lone team in FBS with a perfect record.

Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia and Tennessee all climbed one spot each following a loss by Ohio State to Michigan, as the Buckeyes dropped from second to seventh. 

SMU, Indiana and Boise State round out the Top  10.

Joining Iowa State and Arizona State from the Big 12 are BYU, who is 17th, up two spots from a week ago, and Colorado, who is 20th, up three spots. Both still had chances to each the title game, and both finished off the year with wins. 

Tulane and Texas A&M both fell from the rankings this week while Kansas State is receiving votes. 

Week 15 AP Poll Top 25

(Dec. 1, 2024)

1. Oregon (62)

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. Ohio State

8. SMU

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State

13. South Carolina

14. Miami

15. Ole Miss

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. UNLV

20. Colorado

21. Illinois

22. Missouri

23. Syracuse

24. Army

25. Memphis

Dropped from rankings: Tulane 18; Texas A&M 20.

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93; Louisville 45; Duke 30; Kansas State 10; Tulane 9; LSU 6; Louisiana 5; Florida 4; Baylor 1; Michigan 1.

