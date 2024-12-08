AP Poll Top 25 Rankings: Iowa State drops two spots following Big 12 title game loss
The Iowa State football team dropped two spots in the latest AP Poll Top 25, falling from No. 16 to No. 18 after a loss on Saturday.
The Cyclones (10-3) were unable to overcome a series of turnovers and the power running of Cam Skattebo, losing in the Big 12 Conference title game to Arizona State, 45-19.
Despite the loss, Iowa State experienced its first-ever 10-win season, and will have the opportunity to make it 11 in a bowl game in a few weeks.
Oregon was once again the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 62 first-place votes. Georgia climbed three spots after defeating Texas to No. 2 with Notre Dame moving up to third. Texas, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Boise State, Indiana and Arizona State round out the Top 10.
Along with the Sun Devils and Cyclones, BYU is ranked 17th and Colorado 20th from the Big 12.
Here is the latest AP Poll Top 25 for the week of Dec. 8:
Week 16 AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 8, 2024)
1. Oregon (62)
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. Boise State
9. Indiana
10. Arizona State
11. Alabama
12. SMU
13. Clemson
14. South Carolina
15. Miami
16. Ole Miss
17. BYU
18. Iowa State
19. Army
20. Colorado
21. Illinois
22. Syracuse
23. Missouri
24. UNLV
25. Memphis
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 75; Louisville 37; Duke 29; Kansas State 9; Marshall 8; LSU 8; Florida 5; Tulane 2; Baylor 2; Ohio 2; Louisiana 1.
Dropped from rankings: Tulane 18; Texas A&M 20.