Austin Barrett joins brother along Iowa State offensive line

Austin Barrett has committed to Iowa State after entering the transfer portal from Indiana.
The Iowa State football team lost a pair of brothers along the offensive line earlier to the transfer portal. Now, they have a new pair of brothers competing inside the trenches.

Indiana transfer Austin Barrett has committed to the Cyclones, joining his brother, Dylan Barrett, as an offensive lineman. 

Austin Barrett stands 6-foot-6 and weighs almost 310 pounds. He played in five games as a freshman for the Hoosiers, who reached the College Football Playoff last year.

Iowa State secured the services of Barrett over Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Louisville and Western Michigan. Dylan Barrett transferred to the Cyclones after starting his career at Wisconsin.

Coming out of high school, Barrett was a three-star recruit per ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and others. He was regarded as one of the top offensive lineman in Illinois and selected to the Blue-Grey All-America Bowl.

